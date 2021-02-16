Matter Real Estate’s $400M Las Vegas Project Begins to Rise

Following a significant redesign in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Matter Real Estate Group’s UnCommons $400 million mixed-use development in southwest Las Vegas has begun vertical construction on its first phase.

The project, at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway, is slated to begin opening in early 2022. On its eventual completion, UnCommons will include more than 500,000 square feet of office space, 830-plus residential units, an entertainment venue, restaurants and cafes, health and fitness studios, a multi-purpose conference center, a pedestrian trail and public art.

Commercial real estate giant CBRE will be moving its Las Vegas headquarters to UnCommons, where it will occupy one full floor, of nearly 20,000 square feet, in one of UnCommons’ five office buildings.

But there has been a blip along the way. After the pandemic’s onset in early 2020, Matter re-engaged Gensler, UnCommons’ architectural firm, for a redesign that would integrate health and safety features set by the WELL Building Standard.

From green to greener

These reportedly include near–hospital-quality HVAC systems, operable windows, touch-free access, abundant natural daylight, interior finishes made with materials to limit the spread of bacteria and additional sheltered outdoor seating. The UnCommons food hall, Platform One, will introduce a touchless food pickup mechanism for carry-out or delivery.

According to Matter, UnCommons will be the first project in Nevada built to the standards for WELL Certification, the highest third-party endorsement of a building’s performance for the health of its occupants.

UnCommons is also pursuing certification by Green Globes, a nationally recognized green rating assessment, guidance and certification program. The project has recently achieved the Registered Green Globes Merit Award and Registered WELL Merit Award from the San Diego Green Building Council, at its 2020 Sustainability Awards.

A Commercial Property Executive Q&A in November covered some of the post-pandemic issues in green building and in landscape architecture.

And last June, we looked at the roles that green standards like LEED and WELL are playing during the COVID-19 era.