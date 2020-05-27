Matthews Appoints Executive Vice President, Market Leader

Matt Fitzgerald, Executive Vice President & Market Leader for Emerging Markets, Matthews Real Estate Investment Services. Image courtesy of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has appointed Matt Fitzgerald as executive vice president & market leader for emerging markets.

Working closely with Chairman & CEO Kyle Matthews and Executive Vice President & Managing Director David Harrington, Fitzgerald will oversee the growth and development of the firm’s new offices while working on footprint expansion into new markets.

Fitzgerald has more than 25 years of industry experience. He joined Matthews from Horvath & Trembley, a boutique brokerage company where he occupied a managing director position. Prior to that, Fitzgerald was with Marcus & Millichap for more than 24 years, starting as an assistant sales broker and moving his way up to senior vice president of investments. During his management assignments, he grew the firm’s salesforce from 10 to more than 90 agents, while opening new offices and increasing the existing offices’ financial efficiency.

Headquartered in El Segundo, Calif., Matthews has more than 200 agents and 50 support staff in 10 offices across the U.S. The firm opened a new operating location near San Francisco in September.