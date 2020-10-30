Matthews Brokers South Texas Self Storage Sale

2315 Central Blvd. in Brownsville. Image courtesy of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services

Matthews Real Estate Investment Services has facilitated the sale of a 37,430-net-rentable-square-foot self storage facility in Brownsville, Texas. Associate Austin McLeod, Regional Director Johnny Blue Craig and Market Leader Bill Pedersen worked on behalf of the seller, a private investor. National Storage Affiliates purchased the asset and will operate it under the Move It Storage brand.

The property is located at 2315 Central Blvd., north of central Brownsville. The asset includes eight single-story buildings and adjacent land for potential future expansion. Units range from 25 to 200 square feet, and the facility offers drive-up access, security cameras and parking for recreational vehicles and boats.

The parcel is adjacent to Santa Rosa Plaza near Interstate 69E, 5 miles north of the Mexican border. According to Yardi Matrix data, there are 15 other self storage properties within a 3-mile radius of the 3.3-acre site.

Earlier this year, Matthews assisted the seller and procured the buyer for the sale of a 54,531-square-foot Safeway store in western Arizona. Fortress Investment Group traded the property for $3.2 million.

If you’d like to be featured in Brokers’ Corner, simply fill in our short form or send your deal to deals@cpe-mhn.com.