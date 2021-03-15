McCann Realty Makes Local Debut

By Anca Gagiuc, Associate Editor

McCann Realty Partners has broken ground on its first Austin multi-family project.

The three-story, garden-style property, dubbed 2401 Grove Apartments, will be located on 18 acres at 3707 Manchaca Road, at the corner of Grove Blvd. and Montopolis Drive. Residents will able to select from 156 one- and two-bedroom units available in three floor plans ranging in size from between 679 square feet to 947 square feet.

”We were drawn to this location because of its proximity to downtown Austin and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport,” said Matthew Akin, president of the Richmond, Va.-based company, in a prepared statement. “We see Austin as a lifestyle market that is driven by strong population and employment growth.”

Unit amenities include energy-efficient solar screens, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and patios, and wood laminate floors. The community will offer free bike rentals and racks, fitness center, dog park, barbecue and picnic area, business center, resort-style swimming pool, and sun deck with cabana.

Leasing is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2016, followed by delivery during the second quarter. McCann Realty acts as its own general contractor and Pegasus Residential, LLC will be the property manager.

Image courtesy of 2401 Grove Apartments