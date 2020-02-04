McCarthy Building Cos. Delivers New Tower at Arkansas Hospital

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas. Image courtesy of McCarthy Building Companies

McCarthy Building Cos. has finished construction of a new $147 million, eight-story tower on the campus of Mercy Hospital Northwest in Rogers, Ark. This development is part of a larger, $277 million expansion plan across Northwest Arkansas.

McCarthy Building Cos. served as the project’s construction manager and general contractor. The firm collaborated with architecture firm Lamar Johnson Collaborative and with Crafton Tull on the civil engineering side.

The 275,000-square-foot tower has 68 new beds, including 17 neonatal units. The building’s three lower levels include operating rooms and diagnostic facilities. Upper levels include patient rooms, with shelled space on two levels dedicated to future growth. In addition, five new operating rooms have been added above the existing emergency department. The project also included a 9,500-square-foot addition that provides a new front entry for the hospital.

In November 2019, McCarthy broke ground on the largest federal investment project in the history of St. Louis. The $1.7 billion development is scheduled for completion in 2025.