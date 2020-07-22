McCarthy Building Launches Development of Marriott-Branded Hotel

The Scarlet Hotel. Rendering courtesy of McCarthy Building Cos.

McCarthy Building Cos. has kicked off site work for The Scarlet Hotel, a 154-key, Marriott-branded property in Lincoln, Neb.

The project has an estimated cost of $23 million and is being developed by a public-private partnership between Goldenrod Cos and The University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The development is set to be finalized in Fall 2021.

The site is a one-acre parcel located at the junction between Transformation Drive and North 21st Street. Plans call for a six-story building which will be part of the Marriott Tribute Portfolio, an assortment of independent boutique hotels. The amenity package will include a gym, restaurant and a rooftop bar.

Additionally, the property will have a 10,000-square-foot component designed for educational purposes for the University’s hospitality, tourism and restaurant management program. The space will feature faculty offices, classrooms, a student lounge, a conference room and an instructional kitchen.

DLR Group serves as the architect for the hotel, which will be developed in the vicinity of the Rise Building, a 75,000-square-foot office building at 2125 Transformation Drive. Both properties are situated in the University’s Innovation Campus.

