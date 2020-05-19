ME by Meliá Set to Launch Its First 129-Key Luxury Lifestyle Hotel in Miami

By Robert Demeter

Rendering of ME Miami

Miami–Meliá Hotels International, celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, recently announced its first luxury lifestyle hotel in the U.S., ME Miami, in Downtown Miami. The hotel will be located in close proximity to the city’s cultural hotspots, such as Pérez Art Museum and Adrienne Arsht Center, as well as to the thriving Miami Design District, Midtown and the Arts & Entertainment community.

The luxury lifestyle hotel will feature 129 spacious rooms across 14 floors, including three ME+ suites, many of which feature their own private balcony with views overlooking Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami. Situated on the 11th floor, the signature Suite ME will offer guests floor-to-ceiling vistas, as well as a private bar. Additionally, luxurious Personality and Style Suites will be located on the 14th floor along with two swimming pools on the 14th floor terrace, including a main pool and infinity pool as well as bar and lounge area surrounded by sunbeds and cabanas. Further amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, 1,026 square feet of flexible, prime meeting space available for events and conferences, audio and visual equipment and complimentary WiFi.

ME Miami’s interiors will be a mix of contemporary and innovative design. A fashion photographer has been commissioned by the brand to create a collection of artworks exclusively for ME Miami that will be showcased throughout the hotel.

“The opening of ME Miami is not only historic because it’s the brand’s first-ever foray into the US market, but it is also an acknowledgement and celebration of Miami’s thriving downtown community, which has undergone an extraordinary and exciting cultural Renaissance. As the brand does with all of its destinations, ME Miami really places the guest in the middle of urban vitality and momentum. […] our guests will find ME Miami a distinctive and compelling addition to an already robust portfolio of unique properties,” said Gabriel Escarrer, vice chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International.

ME Miami is a key addition to Meliá Hotels International’s portfolio, and with an already-strong presence in Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, the brand will continue to expand with openings in key markets including ME Caracas in 2016, ME Barcelona in 2017 and ME Dubai, which is set to launch in 2018.

Rendering courtesy of Meliá International.