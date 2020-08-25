Meal Kit Company Inks Full-Building Lease in England

ChillBox. Image courtesy of CBRE

As part of its plans to triple its capacity, recipe box company Gousto has preleased an entire 196,178-square-foot cold storage facility in Essex, England. The company was founded in 2012 in England but hit a strong start in 2020 due to the lockdown restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To accommodate the increased demand, Gousto has signed a 10-year prelease with CBRE Global Investors for the ChillBox logistics building in West Thurrock, Essex. CBRE Global Investors was advised by Sovereign Centros, DTRE and BNP, while Gousto was represented by SBH’s Shaun Galvin.

The temperature-controlled facility recently underwent a major renovation that included an upgraded Ammonia Glycol chiller plant. The building was developed with four individually controlled chiller chambers ranging in size from 25,408 to 61,731 square feet, with 32 ceiling-mounted coolers that ensure each chamber is at 3 degrees Celsius ± 1 degree Celsius. ChillBox also has 18 dock doors, a two-story office totaling 6,300 square feet, 110 car parking spaces and 35 parking spaces for trailers or trucks. The cold-storage facility is located near the M25 and the A13 roadways that offer access to London and the greater southeastern region.

Growing demand for Gousto

Timo Boldt, founder & CEO of Gousto, said in prepared remarks that the company started the year strong due to the rising demand for its meal boxes as a result of the recent lockdowns. Boldt added in his prepared statement that Gousto is still seeing record levels of sales despite the easing of the lockdown restrictions. According to Gousto’s July sales numbers, the company has seen an increase of 115 percent year-over-year in its online sales.

Following the momentum, Gousto is looking to at least triple its capacity by 2022, Boldt said in his prepared remarks. Alongside the physical growth, the company is expecting to create an additional 1,000 jobs by 2022, on top of the hundreds of new jobs already created this year.

With more consumer demand for companies like Gousto, which deliver meal kits or groceries, the demand for cold storage space has also increased. A recent Elion Partners’ report shows that online grocery sales have doubled and estimated that an additional 75 to 100 million square feet of cold storage space will be needed over the next five years.