Meet 799 Broadway: Best Design Bronze Winner

Designed by Perkins&Will, the 182,000-square-foot building in Manhattan’s Midtown South is characterized by distinctively stacked forms that dramatically alternate their orientation by floor. Floorplates will range from 7,500 to 22,000 square feet with 15-foot ceiling heights and floor-to-ceiling windows.

See the full list of CPE 2020 Distinguished Achievement Award winners.

The office tower also features a cascade of 13 terraces distributed through eight floors and totaling 16,000 square feet. Calling 799 Broadway “really interesting and different for New York” and “pretty extraordinary,” the judges said that they “love the design.” Completion is scheduled for early 2021.

Read more about all the winners.