Meet Asana Partners’ New CFO

Charlotte, N.C.—Asana Partners, a Charlotte-based company founded in 2015, recently announced that Micah Holton is the company’s new chief financial officer.

Before joining Asana Partners, Holton was the senior vice president and chief accounting officer of MAA, an S&P 500 company with a total capitalization of $16 billion. Holton oversaw all aspects of accounting, external reporting and SEC compliance, but he was also involved in the company’s mergers and related integrations with Post Properties and Colonial Properties.

Holton previously worked with Ernst & Young LLP, where he served both public and private companies. Asana Partners’ new CFO is a certified public accountant who graduated with a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Memphis. The company closed its Asana Partners Fund I in January, with $500 million in equity commitments.

Image courtesy of Asana Partners