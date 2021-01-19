Meet Lee & Associates: Best Social Responsibility Gold Winner

Lee & Associates’ new 501(c)(3) organization, CompassionateLEE, responds to a wide variety of urgent needs around the country. The organization raises funds through office events, initiative-specific campaigns, health challenge programs and AmazonSmile. In 2019, its first year, CompassionateLEE provided financial assistance to organizations like Direct Relief, the international group that addresses natural disasters and medical crises; Peanut Butter Bowl, a San Antonio-based hunger-relief program; Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma, Wash.; and Spring Branch Independent School District’s school lunch program in metro Houston.

Under the CompassionateLEE umbrella, Lee & Associates professionals have participated in local food bank volunteer days, Habitat for Humanity projects and cornhole tournaments. The organization has hosted a suit drive, charity golf tournament and other events. The judges noted that Lee & Associates is engaged with its charitable activities and operates an effective, bona fide nonprofit.

