Meet Midtown Union: Best Development Silver Winner

MetLife Investment Management teamed up with Granite Properties in May 2019 on this 8.5-acre mixed-use development in Atlanta and expects to deliver the first phase in 2022.

Midtown Union comprises four distinct components—office, retail, hospitality and residential—sponsored by three separate partnerships. Granite Properties is developing the 612,000-square-foot office component, which it co-owns with MetLife. The 355-unit luxury residential tower is being developed by StreetLights Residential, and Stormont Hospitality Group is on board for the 230-key boutique hotel. The judges noted that the diversity of uses makes the project “really complex.” With so many pieces to the puzzle, MetLife and Granite had to coordinate closely with all parties. The office component has already attracted an anchor tenant—Invesco—which intends to relocate its global headquarters and lease approximately half of the building.

