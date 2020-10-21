NAIOP Taps 2021 Chair

Molly Carson, 2021 Corporate Board Chair, NAIOP. Image courtesy of NAIOP

NAIOP has selected former Arizona Board Chairman Molly Carson as chair of the organization’s corporate board for 2021. Carson, who is senior vice president of real estate development & market leader for Ryan Cos., succeeds 2020 Board Chairman Larry Lance, executive vice president, asset services, at EverWest Real Estate Partners in Lakewood, Colo.

Carson has been a NAIOP member since 2007, serving as the Arizona Chapter’s board chair in 2019. During her nearly 20-year tenure at Ryan Cos., she managed the company’s office, industrial, retail and health-care real estate development efforts. Her responsibilities include site selection and acquisition, municipal use permits and approvals, design and construction coordination, financial packaging and lease or sale negotiation. Additionally, Carson serves as a mentor for a group of industry professionals. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and business from Saint Mary’s College.

During the recent NAIOP conference, industry experts revealed several trajectories of change in commercial real estate trends. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic seems to be more of an expediter than a creator of these trajectories.