Meet One Manhattan West: Best Design Silver Winner

In designing One Manhattan West, Skidmore, Owings & Merrill aimed to create a seamless transition between the 2.1 million-square-foot office tower and the adjacent outdoor public space. The exterior of the 67-story building and its neighbor, Two Manhattan West, taper to form a gateway to Brookfield Properties’ Manhattan West development. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill designed the property’s interior with a central core that emerges from bedrock. The floor plates branch out symmetrically from the core. Near street level, perimeter columns slope into the core to reinforce the structure and create a triple-height, column-free lobby. The lobby is enclosed by glass fins that appear to dissolve into the ground, creating the effect of linking the outdoor public space to the indoor lobby.

Judges noted that the design creates a sense of place and praised the idea of opening up a tall building to pedestrians. One Manhattan West was designed with sustainability in mind—95 percent of waste from the construction site was recycled, and 21 percent of all new products purchased for the property were made from recycled materials. Soon after its opening in October 2019, One Manhattan West was 90 percent leased to a roster that includes such blue-chip tenants as Accenture, EY, McKool Smith, the National Hockey League, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

