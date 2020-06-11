Meeting the New Expectation: Connected Commercial Real Estate Developments
- By
- Jun 11, 2020
Join CPE and Marty Skolnick, North American Director for Connected Real Estate Innovation at Siemens, for an informative discussion on how to more effectively tie together investor, technology and project goals to develop “smart” buildings featuring enhanced technology and energy solutions that improve the user experience and can outperform in any situation.
Through this webinar, you will learn how to deliver smart developments that:
- Meet client expectations
- Drive incremental revenue
- Create healthy environments
Date: July 7, 2020
Time: 1:00 PM ET
Participants:
