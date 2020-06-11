Join CPE and Marty Skolnick, North American Director for Connected Real Estate Innovation at Siemens, for an informative discussion on how to more effectively tie together investor, technology and project goals to develop “smart” buildings featuring enhanced technology and energy solutions that improve the user experience and can outperform in any situation.

Through this webinar, you will learn how to deliver smart developments that:

Meet client expectations

Drive incremental revenue

Create healthy environments

Meeting the New Expectation: Connected Commercial Real Estate Developments

Date: July 7, 2020

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Participants:

Panelist:

Marty Skolnick

North American Director—Connected Real Estate Innovation

Siemens Smart Infrastructure Inc.

Moderator:

Paul Rosta

Executive Editor

Commercial Property Executive



Sponsored By:

