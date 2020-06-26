Memphis Storage Portfolio Trades for $41M

1880 Titus Road. Image courtesy of Gelt

Gelt has purchased an eight-property self storage portfolio encompassing 490,200-square-feet and 3,867 units in Memphis, Tenn. Merit Hill Capital sold the assets for $41 million. At the time of sale, the facilities were 91 percent occupied. Cushman & Wakefield assisted the seller, while Gelt had in-house representation.

Merit Hill Capital owns the following self storage properties in the Memphis MSA, according to Yardi Matrix:

Memphis, Tenn.: 8036 US Route 70, 1880 Titus Road, 6780 Country Park Drive, 4175 Winchester Road, 3417 Fontaine Road

Olive Branch, Miss.: 7097 Commerce Drive, 7911 Hacks Cross Road

Nesbit, Miss: 2274 U.S. Route 51.

The facilities were completed between 1972 and 2006 and have on-site managers, office space and a combination of indoor, climate-controlled and drive-up access units, with sizes ranging from 5 to 430 square feet. The new owner has selected Citizen Storage to operate the portfolio. Additionally, Gelt will execute a capital improvement plan on the properties.

The brokerage team included Cushman & Wakefield Vice Chairman Mike Mele and Executive Managing Director Luke Elliott. In March, the duo assisted Merit Hill Capital in the $12.2 million purchase of Upland Self Storage, a 70,600-square-foot storage facility in Upland, Calif.