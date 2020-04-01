Menlo Equities Buys Northern Virginia Trophy Tower

2941 Fairview Park Drive. Image via Google Street View

An affiliate of Menlo Equities has acquired a 367,349-square-foot office building in Falls Church, Va. Fairfax County public records show the seller of the 15-story trophy tower was a local private investor.

The building is located at 2941 Fairview Park Drive within Fairview Park, one of the region’s only inside-the-beltway corporate office park. The asset is less than a mile from Interstate 496, highways 20 and 50, as well as the Defense Health Agency headquarters. The building is roughly 2 miles from the Mosaic District and 9 miles from the Tysons Corner Mall.

At the time of sale, the property was 94 percent leased to companies such as Deloitte and Booz Allen Hamilton, with an average remaining lease term of more than eight years. The building houses BAE Systems’ North American headquarters, while Wiss, Janney, Elstner is the anchor tenant. Amenities include 9 to 12-foot finished ceilings, a restaurant, a fitness center, a farm-to-table café and parking.

Senior Managing Director Bill Prutting from JLL led the team working on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.