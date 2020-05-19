Mental Health Practice Expands Chicago Footprint

Boulevard 40

Midwest Counseling & Diagnostics has leased 3,077 square feet at Boulevard 40, a 106,000-square-foot office building in Northbrook, Ill. The move marks the mental health practice’s second Chicago-area office. The deal includes further rights to expand, depending on demand.

Located at 40 Skokie Blvd. in Chicago’s Northern Suburbs, the Class A building came online in 1987 and underwent cosmetic renovation in 1993, according to Yardi Matrix data. The six-story asset features floorplans of 17,662 and 19,828 square feet and a parking ratio of 3 spaces per 1,000 square feet.

Amenities include a two-story atrium and common-area vending/lunchroom as well as FedEx and UPS pick-up facilities. Other health-related tenants include SunCloud Health and Comprehensive Gastrointestinal Health. Situated some 24 miles from downtown Chicago, Boulevard 40 is close to the numerous dining and shopping amenities alongside U.S. Route 41. The property, located just north of Interstate 94, is also accessible through public transportation.

The tenant was drawn to the overall design and features of the building as well as the natural light throughout the space, situated on a high corner of Boulevard 40. Rich Schulz of The J. Rich Co. represented Midwest Counseling & Diagnostics, while Chris Cummins of Cushman & Wakefield negotiated on behalf of the landlord, Farbman Group.