Meridian Storage Group Brokers Georgia Storage Deal

Hollywood Self Storage. Image courtesy of Meridian Storage Group

Meridian Storage Group has completed the disposition of Hollywood Self Storage, a Class A, 62,073-square-foot facility in Augusta, Ga. President Patrick Kidder negotiated the deal on behalf of the seller and sourced the buyer.

Located on a 4-acre parcel at 659 E. Robinson Ave., the property encompasses nine single-story buildings delivered in 2019. The facility provides 286 climate-controlled and 187 standard units with sizes between 25 and 400 square feet, along with truck rentals and RV and boat storage.

Hollywood Self Storage is 3 miles west of the Fort Gordon Army base and 11 miles west of downtown Augusta. There are at least four other self storage facilities within a 3-mile radius, Yardi Matrix shows. Robinson Avenue has a daily traffic of 17,800 vehicles, according to Georgia Department of Transportation data.

Augusta is among the best positioned secondary markets in terms of self-storage development. As of May, the metro area had six facilities under construction and seven more in the planning stages, totaling more than 1 million square feet.