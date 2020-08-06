Merit Partners Brokers Chicago-Area Industrial Lease

24601 S. Bradley St. Image courtesy of Merit Partners

Merit Partners has arranged a full-building lease at Channahon Corporate Center, a 252,208-square-foot industrial property in Channahon, Ill. Managing Broker David Liebman negotiated on behalf of the tenant, Camso USA, a Michelin subsidiary and manufacturer of rubber tires and tracks. Cushman & Wakefield Executive Managing Director Sean Henrick and Vice Chair Jason West assisted the owner, Crow Holdings Industrial.

Located at 24601 S. Bradley St., the single-story facility is a speculative project delivered in 2019. The state-of-the-art property features 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, two grade-level and 25 dock-high doors. The property is close to Interstate 55, which also provides access to Interstate 80. Downtown Chicago is 48 miles to the northeast.

Camso USA is moving to the new warehouse in September, after tenant improvements are finalized. Lease terms include more than $1.1 million in benefits for the tenant, Liebman said in a prepared statement, adding that the company is relocating from a functionally obsolete space in Joliet, Ill. Camso currently occupies space in a 606,653-square-foot warehouse at 2700 McDonough St. owned by Avgeris and Associates in the Chicago suburb.

