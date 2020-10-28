Merritt Breaks Ground on Washington, DC-Area Business Park

Merritt Business Park. Image courtesy of Merritt Properties

Work is underway for Merritt Business Park at Quantico Corporate Center, a two-building flex/light industrial property in Stafford County, Va. Merritt Properties has broken ground on its first 90,000-square-foot building, set to be completed in Q2 2021.

Merritt Business Park will be located within the Quantico Corporate Center, at 600 & 650 Corporate Drive. The single-story buildings will provide a total of 171,000 square feet and 18-foot clear height. The Class A corporate center sits near the Marine Corps Base Quantico and Interstate 95, while downtown Washington, D.C., is roughly 36 miles away.

The business park will include an extensive fiber-optic network and is designed to accommodate different potential users, such as distribution centers, contractors, or manufacturing and service providers.

Quantico Corporate Center is home to six Class A office buildings, two hotels, a university, a data center, as well as retail and dining services. Nearby amenities include a Courtyard by Marriott, Navy Federal Credit Union, Bella Cafe and a The Globe & Laurel Restaurant.

Merritt Construction Services will oversee construction, while Coldwell Banker Commercial Elite will be in charge of leasing efforts. Earlier this year, Merritt kicked off another flex/light industrial development in Durham, N.C. The four-building Merritt TW Crossing will provide over 280,000 square feet.