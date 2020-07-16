Metro Storage Opens New Jersey Facility

3963 U.S. Route 1. Image courtesy of Metro Storage

Metro Storage has opened its South Brunswick, N.J., location, marking it as one of the newest self storage centers to be built in the market in more than a decade.

Marty Gallagher, president & COO of Metro Storage, told Commercial Property Executive that the company acquired the land parcel in September 2018 and started construction on the facility in April 2019 for a July 2020 completion date.

Located at 3963 U.S. Route 1, the facility offers 75,000 square feet of rentable storage space throughout 688 units. The self storage units are divided between the multi-story, fully climate-controlled building and a three-story, drive-up, non-climate-controlled building. The buildings feature large interior loading bays, elevators throughout, storage-to-office communication speakers, motion-sensor lighting and an office with a lounge area and retail section.

Storage demand in South Brunswick

Gallagher said in his prepared remarks that Metro Storage’s latest facility in South Brunswick was one of the newest self storage developments to be built in the market in more than 10 years. Gallagher told CPE that the area’s demand for storage space was strong but those looking to build self storage facilities have to deal with a lengthy process.

“Townships throughout the area make you work hard to obtain all of the necessary approvals to get the facilities built,” Gallagher told CPE. “Workable land parcels are difficult to come by that are zoned correctly or have reasonable likelihood of having variance approvals granted.”

Metro Self Storage’s South Brunswick facility is the company’s seventh self storage location in New Jersey, adding to its portfolio that includes Monmouth Junction, Mount Laurel, North Plainfield, Springfield, Stanhope and Wood-Ridge. The self storage provider is also working on another New Jersey facility in Randolph at 353 Route 10 E. Outside New Jersey, Metro Self Storage also began construction on a 95,000-square-foot self storage facility in Coon Rapids, Minn., this month.