MIAMI Commercial Elects New President

Stephen Rigl, Senior Director, Binswanger-Gateway Partnership. Image courtesy of Miami Association of Realtors

The MIAMI Association of Realtors has elected real estate veteran Stephen Rigl as its 2021 commercial president, leading an organization that represents more than 2,800 industry professionals in South Florida. Rigl, a senior director with commercial real estate services firm Binswanger-Gateway Partnership in South Miami, was recently installed in the role along with other 2021 MIAMI board leaders.

As president, Rigl will focus on policies and issues affecting the South Florida industry, play an active role in events and programing and help promote commercial and investment real estate in the region. MIAMI Commercial, one of six organizations within the MIAMI Association of Realtors, represents members in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Martin counties.

Rigl, who has worked in commercial real estate since 1984, is experienced in office, industrial, multifamily and land deals. The executive joined Binswanger-Gateway Partnership in 2016 after working as a broker and principal at Coral Gables-based Real Miami Commercial.

Rigl also serves as president-elect of the Florida Certified Commercial Investment Member Chapter, after serving as its vice president of finance for the last two years, and is a current board member and former president of the Miami-Dade Monroe CCIM District. He is also a Society of Industrial and Office Realtors designee.

Under its new president, MIAMI Commercial is making interface upgrades to the organization’s Multiple Listing Service and plans to launch a new quarterly International Deal-Making session along with its Florida CCIM Chapter partners in the second quarter. The MIAMI Association of Realtors, charted by the National Association of Realtors, represents 52,000 professionals in all areas of real estate sales, marketing and brokerage, including residential and commercial.