Michael Bebon Joins AmTrust Title Insurance Co.

Michael Bebon, Senior Executive Vice President, AmTrust Title Insurance Co. Image courtesy of AmTrust Title Insurance Co.

AmTrust Title Insurance Co., a subsidiary of AmTrust Financial Services, has appointed Michael Bebon as its newest senior executive vice president of direct operations. He will be part of the company’s Commercial Real Estate division.

Prior to joining the firm, Bebon served for 32 years as a sales executive with Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co. (formerly known as Lawyers Title Insurance Co.). As CEO of Team Bebon, he was the most successful salesperson in the company’s history. AmTrust Title Insurance Co. will keep the team’s name and its group of underwriters. Throughout his career, the recently appointed executive contributed to the insurance of more than $600 billion of real estate transactions across the nation, as well as Canada, the Caribbean, South America and Europe.

Bebon graduated from Ithaca College. Additionally, he was a trustee at Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School.