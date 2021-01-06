Microsoft Signs 150 KSF Metro DC Lease

Commonwealth Tower. Image courtesy of Rubenstein

Microsoft has signed a new lease at the Commonwealth Tower, a 359,840-square-foot office property in Arlington, Va. The company will occupy eight floors in the 15-story building, or approximately 150,000 square feet, according to a Microsoft spokesperson. Tishman Speyer owns and manages the high-rise.

The new space will serve as the Microsoft Sales Headquarters Office for the Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area and house the firm’s Global Sales and Marketing Organization departments.

Tenant improvements will start in the summer and are slated for completion in the second quarter of 2022, according to a prepared statement from Toni Townes-Whitley, president of US Regulated Industries at Microsoft. The new office will have a Microsoft Technology Center, modern customer facilities and collaborative workspaces.

Located on 2 acres at 1300 Wilson Blvd., the property was originally built in 1968 and completely redeveloped in 1996, CommercialEdge data shows. The LEED Gold-certified building has seven passenger elevators, a fitness center and 3,600 square feet of retail, including a full-service restaurant and a coffee/sundry shop.

Last May, Microsoft leased 523,000 square feet of office space in Hines’ Atlantic Yards project in Atlanta’s West Midtown submarket. The development of the two buildings is expected to finalize in time for Microsoft’s move-in this summer. The lease has an estimated value of $75 million.