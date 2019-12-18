Mill Creek Residential to Relocate Boca Raton HQ

Boca Village Corporate Center. Image courtesy of CBRE

Mill Creek Residential Trust has signed a 27,079 square-foot lease at Boca Village Corporate Center, a Class A, 108,550-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla. The apartment developer, owner and operator will relocate its corporate headquarters from 777 Yamato Road, half a mile north of the new address. CBRE First Vice President John Jaspert represented the tenant in the lease, while Cushman & Wakefield negotiated on behalf of landlord AGS Properties.

Boca Village Corporate Center rises at 4855 Technology Way in the West Boca Raton submarket. Located near the Yamato Road interchange on Interstate 95, the property is within walking distance from Boca Raton Tri-Rail station and roughly 3 miles northeast of city center.

Completed in 2008, Boca Village Corporate Center is LEED Silver-certified. The seven-story asset includes 4,121 square feet of retail and a three-story garage with a parking ratio of 3.5 spaces per 1,000 square feet, according to Yardi Matrix data. Mill Creek Residential will join Morgan Stanley and Oppenheimer, among others, on the tenant roster.

Cushman & Wakefield’s John Criddle and Joseph Freitas handle the leasing at the property since 2017. The same team spearheads the leasing efforts at a nearby 103,991-square-foot office building, where they added three new tenants in June.