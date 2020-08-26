MiTek Leases 412 KSF at Phoenix-Area Corporate Park

7506 W. Lincoln St. Image courtesy of MiTek

MiTek, a global supplier of services and products to the construction sector, has leased 412,921 square feet of space at a pair of adjacent manufacturing buildings in Tolleson, Ariz. The Class A assets are located within Tolleson Corporate Park and owned by the California State Teachers’ Retirement System.

The tenant renewed its 259,200-square-foot lease at 7890 W. Lincoln St. for a term of more than eight years and signed a new 10-year lease of 153,721 square feet at 7506 W. Lincoln St. MiTek plans to relocate some of its out-of-state operations to the second property at the beginning of November. The two facilities are located within 2 miles of Interstate 10 and within 10 miles of downtown Phoenix and 13 miles of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Payson MacWilliam, Don MacWilliam, Chris Reese and Kevin Gallagher of Colliers represented MiTek in both lease negotiations. John Werstler, Cooper Fratt and Pat Feeney of CBRE assisted the landlord with the lease at 7506 W. Lincoln St. In July, the MacWilliam duo and Reese handled the sale of a 325,800-square-foot industrial facility in Phoenix, which traded for $30.7 million.