Mitsubishi Motors’ Cross-Country Move

Northeast at McEwen. Rendering courtesy of JLL

Mitsubishi Motors North America is set to relocate its operations from Cypress, Calif., to Franklin, Tenn. The company has chosen a new home at Northside at McEwen, a property expected to come online in early 2020. Working with JLL, Mitsubishi signed a long-term lease for 40,000 square feet in the building, where it will occupy the seventh floor and half of the sixth floor. The firm has also retained the signage rights for the building.

Northside at McEwen will be situated at 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, less than 2 miles from Interstate 65, some 4 miles from downtown Franklin and within walking distance of various shopping options. The upcoming property is part of Boyle Investment Co.’s mixed-use project, which is designed to feature office, retail, industrial and residential buildings.

The JLL team that represented the tenant included Senior Vice President Scott Wetzell, Managing Directors Mitch Lundquist and Bo Tyler, and Associate Broker Kevin Ziomek.

The new deal comes a few months after Boyle Investment Co. delivered Capitol View’s Block E, a 324,000-square-foot office building in Nashville.