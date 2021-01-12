Mohr Capital Enters Florida Market With MOB Acquisition

6272 Lee Vista Blvd. Image courtesy of Mohr Capital

Mohr Capital has established a Florida footprint with the purchase of a 78,449-square-foot medical office building in Orlando. Accredo Health Group Inc., an Express Scripts company and subsidiary of Cigna Corp., fully occupies the property under a long-term lease. The seller was Wells Real Estate, according to CommercialEdge. The asset previously traded in 2005 for $12.5 million.

The two-story building occupies more than 8 acres at 6272 Lee Vista Blvd., within the master-planned Lee Vista Business Park. The property came online in 2004 as a build-to-suit for CuraScript Inc., a company that merged with Accredo in 2012. The facility includes both medical and corporate office spaces, a pharmacy with clean rooms and a distribution component.

The property is some 10 miles southeast of downtown Orlando and 1 mile north of Florida’s 528 Expressway. Orlando International Airport is roughly 3 miles south.

Mohr Capital Managing Director Rodrigo Godoi represented the buyer in the deal, while CBRE Executive Vice President Ron Rogg negotiated on behalf of Wells Real Estate. Godoi was also instrumental in Mohr’s purchase of a 200,000-square-foot Dallas office building last March.