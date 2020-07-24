Mohr Capital Sells Single-Tenant Fort Worth Industrial Facility

4901 Carey St. Image courtesy of Stan Johnson Co.

Mohr Capital has sold a single-tenant, 18,561-square-foot industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas. A California-based private investor purchased the recently built facility through a 1031 exchange. Stan Johnson Co. represented the seller.

Built in 2018 by Mohr, the property is leased to HERC Rentals. At the time of the transaction, there were 13 years left on the tenant’s triple net lease.

Located at 4901 Carey St. on 6 acres, the property is 7 miles southeast of downtown Fort Worth. Additionally, the facility is just off Interstate 820 and roughly 2 miles from Interstate 20. The asset is within a dense industrial area, which also includes FedEx Ground, Old Dominion Freight Line and UPS Freight, among others.

Stan Johnson Co.’s team included Senior Director Brad Pepin and Director Zach Harris. Last month, another team from the same company brokered the sale of a single-tenant, 10,000-square-foot medical office building in Kokomo, Ind. The Class B asset changed hands for roughly $2.7 million.