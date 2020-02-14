$200M West Side Manhattan Office Building Breaks Ground

Hudson Arts Building. Rendering courtesy of The Moinian Group

The Moinian Group broke ground on the Hudson Arts Building, a 10-story, 200,000-square-foot, Class A office tower at 220 11th Ave. in Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood. The development is being built on spec with occupancy planned for the third quarter of 2022.

Peter Riguardi, president of the New York region at JLL, along with colleagues Frank Doyle, Cynthia Wasserberger and Georgina Cook, will lead the leasing efforts. The building will include multi-level retail space totaling up to 25,000 square feet with 30-foot ceilings and an oversized elevator designed to attract art tenants to the thriving West Chelsea arts district. The development costs for the Hudson Arts Building amount to $200 million, according to the New York Post.

The building will span 11th Avenue from West 25th to West 26 streets and is located at the intersection of the Meatpacking District, the Highline, Hudson Yards district and West Chelsea arts district. It will be one of the only new blockfront commercial construction projects on 11th Avenue and will have one of the largest newly built rooftop spaces in Manhattan. As designed by Studios Architecture, most of the views from the 145-foot-tall building will be open to the Hudson River. The interior will offer tenants open, column-free floor plates, ceiling heights up to 17 feet and 12,250 square feet of outdoor space spread among several floors.

The building will have bicycle storage, on-site locker rooms with showers for those who bike to work. For commuters, the tower will be located three blocks from the West 23rd Street subway station, which is serviced by the C and E trains. The new 7 line train station at West 34th Street and NYC ferry are located in the Hudson Yards district eight blocks north of the site.

Moinian Projects

The Moinian Group, a national real estate investment and development firm, is one of New York City’s most active developers. Among the company’s projects are several along 11th Avenue between West 44th Street and 25th Street. In addition to Sky, a 71-story, 1,175-unit residential tower at 605 W. 42nd Street, The Moinian Group’s other 11th Avenue projects include Oskar, a 14-story, 164-unit residential property at 572 11th Ave., and the Atelier, a 46-story luxury residential tower at 635 W. 42nd Street. The firm, along with partner Boston Properties, is building 3 Hudson Boulevard, a 56-story, 1.85 million-square-foot office tower in Hudson Yards at West 34th Street and 11th Avenue. Construction began in November 2017 and it is expected to be ready for tenants by late 2023.

Elsewhere in Manhattan, The Moinian Group recently leased 21,000 square feet to Agency for the Performing Arts at 3 Columbus Circle, a 753,713-square-foot Midtown office tower. APA was expected to occupy almost the entire 21st floor of the property, which was refinanced with a $595 million loan in March 2019.