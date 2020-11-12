Monday Properties Inks 116 KSF Renewal in Virginia

1100 Wilson Blvd.

Raytheon Technologies has renewed its 116,000-square-foot office lease at Monday Properties’ Twin Towers, an iconic two-building office property totaling more than 1.1 million square feet in Rosslyn, Va. The 1100 Wilson Blvd. location serves as headquarters for Raytheon Intelligence & Space under a long-term contract. The developer of advanced sensors, training and cyber and software solutions chose this address for its proximity to the Pentagon. According to Monday Properties Senior Vice President Austin Freeman, the deal is the largest in the Rosslyn-Ballston Corridor so far in 2020.

Completed in 1985 and renovated in 2002, the 31-story towers at 1000 and 1100 Wilson Blvd. have 19,787-square-foot floorplates and 55,000 square feet of first-floor retail. Amenities at the LEED Gold-certified properties include a 12,000-square-foot fitness facility and a 6,200-square-foot rooftop deck. Apart from Raytheon, the tenant roster features important companies such as Grant Thornton, POLITICO and WJLA, among others. The landlord will upgrade interior spaces and exterior signage to reflect Raytheon’s rebranding after the April merger with United Technologies.

Located roughly 3 miles from downtown Washington, D.C., the property is some 3 miles north of the Pentagon, 4 miles west of the Capitol and 3 miles from the future Amazon HQ2. The location is easily accessible through public transportation, having Rosslyn Metro Station within walking distance.