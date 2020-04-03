Montecito Buys Hampton Roads MOB

Virginia Eye Consultants

Montecito Medical Real Estate has bought Virginia Eye Consultants’ headquarters, a 34,177-square-foot medical office building and ambulatory surgery center in Norfolk, Va., making this the company’s second purchase in the Tidewater area in the four past months.

Built in 2005, the two-story Class A property features 25,593 square feet of traditional medical office with more than 60 exam rooms, four offices, an accredited ambulatory-surgery center and standing-seam metal roof with central architectural skylight elements.

“Physicians evaluate patients thousands of times every year, but we sell our professional home perhaps only once or twice in a lifetime,” said John Sheppard, president of Virginia Eye Consultants, in a prepared statement. “My interface with the entire team at Montecito, where thousands of real estate transactions evolve through the hands of compassionate experts, was both remarkably educational and reassuringly straightforward.”

Interstate 264 and South Military Highway are both easily accessible from the property. Portfolio Recovery Associates, River Forest Shores Shopping Center are also located nearby.

