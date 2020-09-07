Montecito Medical Real Estate Acquires Missouri MOB

Rock Haven Medical Mall. Image courtesy of Montecito Medical Real Estate

Montecito Medical Real Estate has purchased Rock Haven Medical Mall, a nearly 76,000-square-foot medical office building in Harrisonville, Mo. CEAH Realtors sold the Class A property nine years after completing its first phase of development, according to Yardi Matrix. Institutional Property Advisors and Colliers International arranged the transaction.

Developed in phases in 2011 and 2014, the two-story building at 2820 E. Rock Haven Road is adjacent to Cass Regional Medical Center, a general acute-care hospital that also anchors Rock Haven Medical Mall. Cass leased 25,000 square feet in the building for five of its clinics providing a wide array of specialty services. The property’s tenant mix includes Harrisonville Family Medicine, Carondelet Health Cardiology, Cass Regional Orthopedics, Gillen Pharmacy and Fresenius Medical Care.

The 5-acre asset is less than 3 miles from downtown Harrisonville, just north of Interstate 49, as well as 1 mile west of a dense retail area alongside Route 291, which also includes two hotels.

IPA’s Joe Massa worked together with Drew Quinn and Bob Galamba of Colliers International to facilitate the deal. Massa was also instrumental in Montecito’s 2019 purchase of a 221,000-square-foot medical office building in Murfreesboro, Tenn.