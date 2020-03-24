Morganti Group Appoints New CEO

Thamer Rushaidat, President & CEO, The Morganti Group. Image courtesy of The Morganti Group

The Morganti Group Inc. has appointed Thamer Rushaidat as its new President & Chief Executive Officer. He will replace Nabil Takla, past president & CEO, who currently serves as board member. The appointment is part of the firm’s succession plan, which was approved by the board of directors last year.

In 1995, Rushaidat joined Morganti’s parent company, Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L., which had acquired Morganti in 1988. For the past 25 years, he has held multiple roles within the two companies, most recently serving as deputy chief executive officer & chief financial officer. His work has seen him travel to 10 different countries on four continents. However, he is currently based in Danbury, Conn., at the company’s U.S. headquarters.

In his more than two decades in the field, Rushaidat has managed several major projects across a variety of asset types, including hospitals, hotels and high-rise multifamily communities, as well as power stations and water and wastewater treatment plants.

Rushaidat holds various industry certifications, such as project management profesional, LEED Green associate and professional architect in project management. He has earned a Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering from University of Jordan.