NAI Hanson Arranges 2 Leases for New Jersey MOB

NAI James E. Hanson has negotiated two leases—one extension totaling 21,895 square feet with St. Joseph’s Hospital and a new lease for 5,050 square feet with Dentistry for Children at 1135 Broad St. in Clifton, N.J.

NAI James E. Hanson’s Randy Horning and Darren Lizzack represented the owner, First Equity Development Co., in the transactions. St. Joseph’s Hospital was represented by Peter Rasmusson, Joe Tormen, and Michael Willis of Lee & Associates and Dentistry for Children was represented by Joe Lombardi of Masserano Real Estate and Consulting Inc.

The property stands three stories totaling 68,000 square feet. The building provides convenient access to Route 3, 19 and 46. The owner is currently implementing a capital improvements plan that is scheduled for completion by spring 2020. Upgrades will include the installation of a Grab and Go/Smart Café, renovations of hallways and repaving the parking lot. Current tenants include St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Kessler Rehabilitation Center, Tenafly Pediatrics, and Children’s Specialized Hospital.

