NAI Hanson Closes New Jersey Office Lease

75 Orient Way. Image courtesy of NAI James E. Hanson

Adamas Building Services has signed a 3,000-square-foot lease at a medical/professional office building in Rutherford, N.J. The NAI James E. Hanson team of Associate Vice Presidents Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning represented the landlord.

Founded in 2011, Adamas Building Services provides concierge, cleaning, maintenance, package room and door attendant services. The tenant is relocating from Newark, N.J., to the new property located at 75 Orient Way.

Completed in 1974, the 23,501-square-foot asset underwent a comprehensive renovation program in 2006. Amenities include two conference rooms, secretary services, bullpen stations, a medical elevator and 86 parking spaces.

Situated in the Rutherford Transit Village Central Business District, 75 Orient Way is near main thoroughfares such as the Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike, Lincoln Tunnel as well as Routes 3, 17, 22, 46 and 80. The location also provides walkable and bicycle-friendly access to downtown Rutherford. Additionally, 75 Orient Way is within a 35-minute bus or train commute to New York City, according to NAI data.

Earlier this year, NAI James E. Hanson arranged two leases for a medical office building in Clifton, N.J. The tenants were St. Joseph’s Hospital and Dentistry for Children.