NAI Hiffman Appoints New Senior VP

Steven Bass, Senior Vice President, NAI Hiffman

NAI Hiffman has appointed Steven Bass as senior vice president with the Industrial Services Team. He has almost 20 years of experience in representing local companies, corporate entities and institutional owners in implementing commercial real estate strategies, both in the Chicago area and nationwide. During this time, Bass has completed over 250 transactions with a total value exceeding $475 million.

Currently, Bass is marketing, on behalf of clients, almost 500,000 square feet of industrial space and is focusing on Kane and North DuPage counties, the I-90 Corridor and the Northwest industrial submarkets.

Before coming to NAI Hiffman, Bass had been with Lee & Associates for 11 years where he was responsible for creating and implementing strategic industrial real estate programs for clients. He provided relocation, expansion, disposition and consolidation strategies for local and national industrial occupiers, such as Hydrox Laboratories, Retail First Corp. and National Kitchen & Bath Cabinetry, Inc. At the same time, he has provided asset leasing and marketing strategies to institutional clients including Stockbridge Capital Group, Venture One Real Estate and Exeter Property Group.

In September of last year, NAI Hiffman arranged the lease expansion for JBS Logistics & Warehousing Inc. to a building located near Chicago’s I-88 Corridor.

