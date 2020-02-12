NAI Hiffman Arranges $17M Industrial Sale in Cincinnati

8200 Broadwell Road. Image courtesy of NAI Hiffman

NAI Hiffman has represented Leasco Management in the sale of a 479,598-square-foot aerosol can manufacturing facility in Cincinnati. The industrial asset sold for $16.7 million to a private buyer from Southern California.

The team of brokers that marketed the property was composed of Executive Vice President Pat Sullivan and Vice President Ryan Chambers as well as Newmark Knight Frank’s Executive Managing Director Si Pitstick.

The property is located at 8200 Broadwell Road, close to Interstate 275. BWAY Corp. or its predecessors have been the only tenant at the building since 1965, having more than nine years left on its absolute triple-net lease. The property is BWAY Corp.’s second-largest aerosol can manufacturing facility in the U.S. The nearby area hosts the facilities of several companies such as Carlin Group, Senco, Lawnlines and Steel It.

In December 2019, NAI Hiffman brokered the sale of a 128,000-square-foot industrial asset in Chicago. The brokerage also procured the buyer, Clear Height Properties.

