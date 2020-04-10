NAI Hiffman Negotiates Lease for Renovated Chicago Property

2200 Cabot Drive. Image courtesy of NAI Hiffman

NAI Hiffman has brokered a 23,000-square-foot office lease at a Class A, 131,000-square-foot property in Lisle, Ill. Greenleaf Foods—a producer of plant-based meat and cheese substitutes—will be the first tenant of the renovated building. Executive Vice President Patrick Kiefer and Senior Associate Ryan Maher assisted the owner, RE Development Solutions.

Greenleaf Foods will be moving from an office building at 180 W. Park Ave in Elmhurst, Ill. The company’s new space will feature remodeled offices and a test kitchen. The tenant signed a long-term lease which begins later this year.

Located on 8 acres at 2200 Cabot Drive, the five-story property opened its doors in 1990 and underwent cosmetic renovations in 2002, as part of the 64-acre Corporate Lakes office development. The building is close to Interstate 88 and some 25 miles from downtown Chicago. RE Development Solutions is executing a capital improvement plan at 2200 Cabot Drive, which calls for a tenant lounge, conference rooms, new lobby, corridors and roof, as well as replacing the HVAC systems.

