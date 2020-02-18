NAI Hiffman Scores Chicagoland Full-Building Tenant

4150 Chandler Drive. Image via Google Street View

NAI Hiffman has signed a new tenant at a 63,318-square-foot industrial property in Hanover Park, Ill. EFC International will occupy the entire warehouse, moving from a 34,000-square-foot facility in Bloomington, Ill., nearly doubling its footprint. The lease is set to expire in April 2025.

The brokerage team that represented the tenant included NAI Hiffman Executive Vice President Joe Bronson, Senior Associate Josh Will and Associate Aimee Goudas. JLL’s Dominic Carbonari and Sam Durkin represented the owner, Centerpoint Properties.

Located at 4150 Chandler Drive on 3.6 acres, the property came online in 1992. The building features 24-foot clear heights, four docks, one grade-level door and 73 parking spaces. The building is roughly 22 miles from O’Hare International Airport, about 7 miles west of interstates 290 and 355.

