NAI/Merin Hunter Codman Welcomes New South Florida Managing Director

Adam Starr, Managing Director, NAI/Merin Hunter Codman. Image courtesy of NAI/Merin Hunter Codman

NAI/Merin Hunter Codman has appointed South Florida real estate expert Adam Starr as managing director. In this new role, he will handle sales and leases for office and industrial assets in Palm Beach and Broward counties, but also focus on tenant and landlord representation, as well as investment sales.

Starr has more than two decades of commercial real estate experience and has negotiated more than 15 million square feet of sales and lease transactions throughout South Florida. Most recently, he acted as first vice president with CBRE. Prior to that, he worked for Brenner Real Estate Group and Trammell Crow Co. Starr also served as director of the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties.

Through an investment fund launched by NAI/Merin Hunter Codman principals, the company has been active in the South Florida market. In September 2019, MHCommercial Real Estate Fund acquired a 59,942-square-foot office building in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The asset traded for $11.8 million.