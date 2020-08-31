NAI Partners Appoints New SVP in Houston

Randy Nerren, senior vice president, NAI Partners

NAI Partners has added Randy Nerren as senior vice president to its expanding office project leasing group. Nerren, who will be based in Houston, is an industry veteran with 35 years of office brokerage experience. His expertise includes office leasing and sales, as well as overseeing the leasing and management of significant portfolios, such as Memorial City.

Prior to joining NAI Partners, Nerren was President of Nerren Commercial. Before that, he spent a significant part of his career at MetroNational, a Houston-based real estate investment, development, and management company, where most recently he served as senior executive vice president.

Throughout his career, Nerren has represented local, national and international clients from a broad range of sectors including office, medical and retail. He has been involved in significant transactions with clients like Air Liquide, Paragon Engineering, Nexen, Murphy Oil, Cabot Oil and Group 1 Automotive.

“Bringing a world-class leasing professional with Randy’s resume and expertise into the fold truly exemplifies the growth of our company”, Managing Partner Jon Silberman said, in a prepared statement.

Image courtesy of NAI Partners