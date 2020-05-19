NAI Partners Buys Southwest Houston Industrial Park

Avera Commerce Center. Image courtesy of NAI Partners

NAI Partners—through its third investment fund—has acquired Avera Commerce Center near Houston. Public records show Raith Capital Partners sold the 245,495-square-foot property, while Zions Bank originated a five-year acquisition loan for the new owner.

Located at 3928-4012 Bluebonnet Drive in Stafford, Texas, the single-story flex industrial park is less than 2 miles from Interstate 69 and roughly 20 miles southwest of downtown Houston. The asset comprises 16 rear-load buildings on a 14.6-acre site, completed between 1995 and 2004. The structures have 16-foot clear heights, grade level parking and concrete paving throughout. The property includes recently improved signage and landscaping in addition to roofs replaced in 2017.

NAI Partners Vice President Andrew Pappas and Senior Associate Adam Hawkins represented the buyer, and the firm’s Landlord Services Division will manage the property. Associates Andy Parish and Lesley Rice will market the asset’s available space. Recently, the brokerage negotiated a full-building office lease in West Houston for EHRA Engineering.