NAI Partners Signs Full-Building Tenant in Houston

10011 Meadowglen Lane

Richfield Investment and a private local investor have welcomed EHRA Engineering at their 47,238-square-foot building in West Houston. The engineering company will occupy the entire property and will relocate from its previous metro location at Westoffice Drive to consolidate its operations.

Partner Jason Whittington from NAI Partners, which recently negotiated another lease in the same metro, represented the tenant. Executive Vice President Brad Sinclair of Madison Marquette worked on behalf of the owners. Inventure Design provided architectural and design services, while HITT Construction managed construction.

Located at 10011 Meadowglen Lane close to a dense residential area, the two-story property is roughly 18 miles west of downtown Houston. Completed in 1982 on a 1.8-acre site, the building underwent interior upgrades to include both open and private offices, as well as improvements to the restrooms and common areas.

