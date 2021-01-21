NAI Partners to Manage 1.5 MSF Texas Industrial Asset

2200 S. Business 45. Image courtesy of NAI Partners

Dart Interests has selected NAI Partners as the property manager of a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial facility in Corsicana, Texas. The owner acquired the asset in 2018 from Eliken Property Management.

Located on 139 acres at 2200 S. Business 45, the asset is a former The Home Depot distribution center and has 13,248 square feet of air-conditioned office space. The facility, less than 1 mile from Interstate 45 and State Highway 31, includes parking for 560 cars and 1,130 trailers, and rail access is available via Union Pacific.

The addition of 2200 S. Business 45 brings the total amount of square feet marketed and managed by NAI’s landlord services division to more than 16 million square feet. NAI also leases and manages Dart’s Republic Square, a recently updated, 324,000-square-foot office building in Houston. The firm also owns and operates a nearly 250,000-square-foot industrial property 20 miles southwest of Houston.

Corsicana is within 60 miles of Dallas’ booming industrial market. According to a JLL report, from the fourth quarter of 2019 to September 2020, some 33.7 million square feet has delivered, setting a new record for the metro. New development continues to move forward: In December, Cold Summit Development started work on a 343,000-square-foot cold storage project 10 miles from downtown Dallas. Completion is scheduled for September.