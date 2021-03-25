NAI Tapped to Lease New Atlanta-Area Industrial Asset

Rendering of Prologis’ Buford Business Park

NAI Brannen Goddard was tapped to lease Prologis’ new industrial asset in Buford, Ga. The 245,700-square-foot speculative Class A building is under construction and slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2018. NAI Brannen Goddard’s Nathan Anderson and Darren Butler will spearhead the company’s leasing efforts.

Prologis Buford Business Park will encompass 245,700 square feet of space, divisible to a minimum of 100,000 square feet. Its 325’ deep, rear-load facility includes 32’ minimum clear height, with 54’ x 53’ column spacing, up to 45 dock doors and an ESFR sprinkler system.

The 22.4-acre site will include 124 trailer parking spots and 272 auto parking spots. It is located 1.4 miles off Interstate 985 at Exit 8 in the Northeast I-85 industrial submarket. Atlanta’s inner metropolitan area can be reached within 25 minutes while Interstate 285 provides connections to other areas. Going northeast via Interstate 85, Charlotte is within a 200-mile drive and Washington, D.C., is 600 miles away.

Recently, Prologis has entered into an agreement to acquire its partner’s Brazilian industrial portfolio for $362 million.

Image courtesy of NAI Brannen Goddard