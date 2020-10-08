NAIOP CRE.Converge Conference Examines the Revamped Office

The future of office space—what it should like look like and where should it be located—was the focus of a number of panels at this week’s NAIOP CRE.Converge conference.

In the Day 1 session titled “COVID-19’s Impact on Office,” three industry experts discussed the short- and long-term changes they’re witnessing, how they are adjusting their best practices, and what owners and developers should focus on.

John Adams, a Los Angeles-based regional managing principal & managing director at Gensler, said that from mid-April through early May, his firm surveyed 2,300 full-time workers at companies with 100 employees or more, in 10 different industries, on the most important factors that influence their preference for working from an office. The results indicated that many workers prefer to work in an office environment.

According to Gensler’s survey, seventy percent of respondents would prefer to work in the office for most of the work week. Fifty-four percent of workers indicated that meetings, socializing with colleagues and impromptu in-person encounters with co-workers are the most important components of the office environment.

Adams acknowledged that the survey might yield slightly different results today, but said he believes employees equally appreciate the office these days because it allows for socializing, collaboration and spontaneous interactions with colleagues.

Crafting blended spaces

Office-building owners and developers have a lot to consider when designing or redesigning their property. Building designs need to prioritize tenants’, visitors’ and building employees’ safety and well-being. One of the first things developers have been addressing during the health crisis is touchless operations throughout the building. These include access points and entryways, elevators, shared workspaces and conference rooms.

Adams’ firm has been designing and planning office buildings that incorporate outdoor space for some time. Buildings that merge the outdoors, or feature an outdoor element, have become much more popular due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Adams expects to see more buildings designed this way. “We think this is prophetic,” he said.

Automated, touchless entryways promote tenant well-being. Photo courtesy of Gensler

Aside from including touchless features and automation, and access to fresh air and daylight, improvements that qualify a building for Fitwel Certification will enhance that property’s health score even further. Adams said meeting the mark for certification proves to tenants that “you’re putting your money where your mouth is in terms of wellness.”

The new wellness model

Owners and developers will need to raise the standards of wellness within office buildings in order to retain current occupants and acquire new tenants. Kevin Smith, executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield, said his firm used its experience with reopening properties in Asia earlier this year as a guide to managing reentry into U.S. buildings located in more dense, urban areas.

Systems that property managers may have already invested in prior to COVID-19 have now become more crucial because tenants are more sensitive to the wellness factor. Smith said he expects these preexisting standards, including cleanliness, bipolar ionization and ultraviolet ionization, to be long-term modifications.

But building owners who did not have these systems in place prior to the pandemic are now struggling with the shift. Owners are especially struggling with what Smith called “the hard stuff,” such as elevator safety, temperature screens and upgrades to air filtration systems.

At the properties managed by Cushman & Wakefield, Smith said his firm is taking advantage of the lowered occupancy in buildings to implement and test new systems and protocols to keep tenants safe. Smith described the property manager’s function as taking on new meaning when it comes to ensuring tenants’ health and safety during a pandemic. “In some ways you become like a little bit of an epidemiologist.”

One thing the participants agreed on was lowering density in offices to keep employees healthy. Smith’s team is using the “every-other-desk” model and integrating plexiglass in collaborative spaces. Adams is also taking a low-density approach at his Los Angeles office. Employees were divided into two teams—one team goes to the office at the beginning of the week, while the other is in the office at the end of the week.

From the planning and design side, Adams said, Gensler is finding more clients that want new features that support tenants’ health and well-being. “Tenants are going to be demanding much more proof of wellness within the spaces that they’re in.”

Adams has had clients that were on the verge of construction decide to modify their requirements due to the health crisis. Some clients have said, “Timeout—I want touchless toilets,” or “I want touchless doors … I want UV everywhere,” according to Adams.

Expect a comeback

Regarding the future of cities and the long-term impacts of the pandemic-driven changes to office space, the trio agreed that future looks promising for the office sector. While many companies are supporting a work-from-home option for current employees for the foreseeable future, offices in urban areas are not expected to lose their appeal in the long term.

Large technology firms are still acquiring and leasing buildings in urban areas like Silicon Valley and the Pacific Northwest. A. Robert Paratte, executive vice president of leasing and development at Kilroy Realty Corp., said companies can’t attract the same talent if their offices are in more suburban areas. While firms may open satellite offices, they need the urban locations to attract a talented and educated workforce.

Employees value socialization in the office. Photo courtesy of Gensler

According to the experts, many of the pandemic-driven upgrades and technologies currently being implemented will endure. “Touchless technologies were … in their infancy, but I think they’re going to have lasting impacts,” Paratte said. Still, he believes that after a vaccine is developed, some of this technology will become less important down the road. “When there’s a vaccine, I think we’re going to see the pendulum swing more to the middle.”

Adams agreed that dense, urban areas won’t lose their appeal, and will regain their popularity and continue to attract new residents. “People have short memories—they’ll get back into trains,” he said. Echoing that sentiment, Smith commented that employees in more dense cities like New York City are more concerned about public transportation and mass transit than they are about being in the office.

One change he’s confident will stick around after the pandemic subsides is the decline of the typical 9-to-5 work day. By and large, companies have discovered that employees want the flexibility in their work hours—to start early and finish early or to come in later and work later into the evening. Today’s employers must be more accommodating and adapt to employees’ nontraditional productivity windows that are sometimes outside of traditional workday hours.

Smith said employers understand that they need to be more flexible in this regard. “Employers are trying to be as flexible as possible,” he said, adding that he has seen this shift with tenants at his properties and with his own team.