Nashville Office Project Lands $141M Construction Loan

ONE22ONE. Rendering courtesy of GBT Realty Corp.

A joint venture between GBT Realty Corp. and Koch Real Estate Investments has secured a $141 million construction loan for ONE22ONE, a Class A office tower in downtown Nashville, Tenn. Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies provided the financing.

Site work for the project started in February, with Gresham Smith as the development’s architect. The tower is set to include 24 stories, 356,000 square feet of leasable space and 15,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor. Completion is scheduled for 2022.

Located at 1221 Broadway, ONE22ONE is just off Interstate 40 and is within 1 mile of Tennessee State Capitol and 2 miles of Nissan Stadium. The site is also half a mile from a two-tower project, which received a $278.9 million construction loan from Bank OZK in March.

CBRE’s Taylor Hillenmeyer, Janelle Gallagher, Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort. are the leasing brokers for the office space. Alex Samuels and Alan Lloyd of GBT are handling leasing for the retail space.