InContext Advisors Snaps Up Nashville Self Storage Asset

White’s Creek Pike Storage. Image via Google Maps

M.A. Williams Properties has sold White’s Creek Pike Storage, a 50,290-square-foot facility in Nashville, Tenn., to InContext Advisors for $5.7 million, according to public records. Belmont Bank and Trust provided a $4 million acquisition loan.

Located on roughly 9 acres at 2730 Whites Creek Pike, the six-building property was completed in 2012 and expanded last year. The 360-unit facility features climate-controlled, drive-up access and interior units, as well as an on-site manager. The property is 2 miles from the intersection between U.S. Route 431 and Interstate 24. Downtown Nashville is some 6 miles away. Additionally, there are at least three residential communities within a 1-mile radius.

As of the time of sale, Absolute Storage managed the facility. In January, the company was selected to take over daily operations at Econo Mini Storage, an 87,020-net-rentable-square-foot property in Humboldt, Tenn. The change in management came after an out-of-state investor acquired the property in a portfolio sale with Dyersburg Self Storage.